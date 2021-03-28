Catcher Alejandro Kirk, pitcher Tim Mayza, pitcher Trent Thornton and first baseman Rowdy Tellez have all made the Toronto Blue Jays opening day roster.

#BlueJays notes from Montoyo post-game:

-Alejandro Kirk, Tim Mayza, Trent Thornton and Rowdy Tellez were all told they made the club.

-Springer felt good today after tee work.

-Rafael Dolis had minor back spasm recently, Ryan Borucki dealt with hammy. Montoyo says they’re fine. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 28, 2021

Team manager Charlie Montoyo told the media about the four players' roster status during his post-game availability on Sunday following the Blue Jays 4-4 tie against the Detroit Tigers.

The Blue Jays open their 2021 campaign on Thursday, Apr, 1 on the road against the New York Yankees.

In other Blue Jays news, Montoyo also revealed that prized free agent acquisition George Springer, who has been dealing with an oblique injury, felt good on Sunday after tee work.

Pitcher Rafael Dolis had minor back spasm recently and fellow hurler Ryan Borucki dealt had a hamstring injury but both are doing fine per Montoyo.