Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. TORONTO RAPTORS: The team plays its 20th road game of the season this evening at Oklahoma City and considering they’ve played the least number of home games in the league so far, they’ve held up very well to this point.

An interesting point to consider...if the season ended today, the Raptors are 6-6 vs. the 15 other teams in current playoff position and 17-3 vs. the 14 teams not currently in those spots. They’ve taken care of business beautifully against the lesser teams, but still have lots to prove as the season unfolds here through mid-April.

I like this team. How good are they? It’s still truly hard to say. Realistically, I put them in the range of good to very good. I still think they need one more consistent and proven experienced player you can count on when you play the tougher opponents.

Consistent perimeter shooting accuracy is another area to look at as well. When you play a team like the Cavs, you'd better be able to keep up with them when they start launching and draining multiple threes. The schedule will get a lot more challenging going up against legit contenders and quality teams. Even with a few bumpy spots with a young second unit, they've done a nice job overall.

The tests will get tougher. In order to pass them against better teams they'll have to keep that steady improvement going. But it's a fun problem to have.

2. MAXI KLEBER (Mavs): Dirk Nowitzki gets all the attention and rightfully so, but this fellow German played a terrific game against Toronto Tuesday night, notching 15 points and eight rebounds, along with five blocks. He plays the game hard and with toughness. An impressive night!

3. MIAMI HEAT: Something tells me we haven't come close yet to seeing them hit their full stride yet. They're 18-16 and sit in eighth spot in the East. I like their team - they're very well coached and they play with great intensity and purpose.

It was Hassan Whiteside's first game back since early November and they’ve hung in there without him. Young players like Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson bring improved play and they share the ball as a group nicely. Keep an eye on this team. They'll be a disruptive group to deal with.

4. DONOVAN MITCHELL (Jazz): He's averaging 18 PPG and is one of my favourite rookies to watch this season. He has super confidence offensively and hasn’t met a shot he doesn’t believe he can make. Mitchell puts a ton of pressure on the D with his slashing ability and though he's a streaky shooter, he's got nice range on his shot. He gets after it defensively and loves to compete. I like his makeup on the floor.

5. DENZEL VALENTINE (Bulls): Good long range shooter (40 per cent on threes) who is a nice part of the youth movement in Chicago. He puts up modest numbers (9 and 5) but you know he’s out there. He guards for you - which you'd expect from a Michigan State alumnus - and plays the game under control like a veteran. Bulls are playing super ball as of late and their chemistry is settling in nicely. Valentine's a sound young piece to have in your rebuilding process.