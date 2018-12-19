Are there any teams outside of Raps and Clippers who are in the hunt for Kawhi?

Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. AUSTIN RIVERS: Rivers was traded by the Wizards to the Suns and now waived. Reports are surfacing that he’ll end up with Grizzlies if unclaimed on waivers. How funny would that be if the original third team in the Trevor Ariza deal – Memphis – benefited from this transaction? Considering the drama surrounding the confusion over which Mr. Brooks was being traded, this one is quite a development.

2. BILLY DONOVAN (Thunder): He had his contract extended through the 2020 season after a 19-10 start this year. He’s done a solid job guiding the Thunder throughout his time in Oklahoma City and with their ability to retain Paul George last summer, general manager Sam Presti rightfully opted for stability. Smart move by the Thunder.

3. JOHN COLLINS (Hawks): He is averaging 19 points and nine rebounds while shooting 59 per cent in his first 15 games since missing the early part of the season. His presence inside gives Atlanta a true legitimate option that opposing teams have to guard. Collins plays with energy and his athleticism impacts the game. Atlanta picked up a nice win Tuesday night against the beleaguered Wizards. In a rebuilding effort, Collins is a positive force.

4. MONTE MORRIS (Nuggets): With all the injuries they’ve had in Denver, it’s been super important to have secondary players elevate their games. Morris has been excellent averaging 10 points and four assists while shooting a blistering 45 per cent from three-point range. He really knows how to run a team and protects the ball well with his high percentage approach. Not to mention he plays hard on the defensive end as well. Morris is showing great value as a second-round pick out of Iowa State.

5. JOE HARRIS (Nets): The red-hot Nets picked up their sixth straight win, defeating the Lakers 115-110 on Tuesday night. Brooklyn has benefited this season from the efficiency and high-end skill of Harris, who’s having a nice season with 13 points per game while shooting 49 per cent and 46 per cent from three-point range. Shooters are paid to not only take shots but actually make them. In a league where I see lots of guys firing up shots with complete ‘green lights’ when they should be thinking twice about whether it’s a quality shot for their team, it’s nice to watch a guy who respects shot discipline and selection.