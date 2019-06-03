Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. DEMARCUS COUSINS (Warriors): I was impressed by his passing and identification of cutters in their offence in Game 2. Cousins, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala combined for 21 assists on Sunday night. It’s awfully hard to defend at a high level consistently when the ball moves like that.

2. FRED VANVLEET (Raptors): I have such respect for the effort the Toronto guard has provided in this series and throughout the playoffs. He’s as tough as nails and never backs down. VanVleet is often at a size disadvantage, yet he’s sticking his nose in there and making winning plays.

3. QUINN COOK (Warriors): The Golden State guard had some clutch threes in the second half on Sunday night. When you play on a talented team the ball is eventually going to find you, so your willingness to take the shots and live with the results is vital. His coach, Steve Kerr, was an excellent complimentary piece in his playing days in Chicago and San Antonio. Cook is proving to be a willing and capable shot maker.

4. DANNY GREEN AND SERGE IBAKA (Raptors): When I reflect on what the Raptors look like when they’re really playing well, it includes both of these guys doing a great job within their skill sets – Green aggressively hunting down and taking threes while defending his tail off and Ibaka thriving in the pick- and-pop game while rebounding and blocking shots like a terror. With the series knotted, they need to deliver. We’ve all seen that they have it in them. It’s when Toronto is super tough to beat.

5. SCOTIABANK ARENA (start of third quarter): I’m not sure what can be done but it’s a huge problem. Thankfully, the gates at the arena are now open 90 minutes prior to tip allowing fans to get settled and be in their seats for the anthems, which is awesome. The Raptors are hosting a Game 5 next Monday with a potential Game 7 to decide the NBA title on Sunday, June 16. Is it a lot to ask for folks to be back in their seats in time for the start of the third? The building is dead at the start of the second half and it impacts momentum. Maybe we’ve got to start banging drums, cowbells and blowing horns to remind folks to be ready to go after the 15-minute break. I’m half kidding. Needless to say, it’s an issue and concerns me. It definitely impacts home-court advantage. That’s what you want and work so hard to get during the regular season.