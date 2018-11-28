Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. RAPTORS (18-4): Huge comeback win for Toronto over the Grizzlies, fighting back from down 17 points in the second half in Memphis. In my opinion, Tuesday’s victory was the Raptors’ best win of the season against a quality team on the road. They shot a blistering 54.5 per cent on 18 successful threes. There were plenty of clutch plays, great defence and savvy usage of zone defence to throw the Grizzlies off their game.

2. MARC GASOL (Grizzlies): He had 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting against the Raptors on Tuesday. I always marvel watching him play because he’s such a good passer and overall team player. You can run so many actions through him at the high and low post. His basketball IQ is off the charts.

3. JOHN COLLINS (Hawks): He’s healthy and back in the lineup averaging 18 points and seven rebounds in his last three games. You put his legitimate skills back on the floor and things settle down for this young Atlanta team. He’s an energetic and super athletic big forward who commands attention. He has a chance to be a good piece in their building process.

4. BLAKE GRIFFIN (Pistons): He’s having a magnificent season so far for first-year Detroit coach Dwane Casey, averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. This is the best I’ve seen him play as he’s had six 30-point games this season. He’s playing hard on defence and doing whatever it takes to help his team succeed. His playmaking and selfless play in key moments have been admirable. He’s been all in.

5. PAUL MILSAP (Nuggets): After missing a large chunk of the season last year, his steadying presence in the lineup has been a big help to this young and improving Denver team. He’s averaging 13 points and seven rebounds on 49 per cent shooting and his sound defensive disposition and professional approach provide the club with a nice front court dynamic alongside star Nikola Jokic. He’s finally settling into what the Nuggets hoped they’d get from him. He had a big night (20 points, 11 rebounds) in a win over LeBron and the Lakers on Tuesday. You need reliable veteran play and he definitely brings that in Denver.