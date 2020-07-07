The Vancouver Whitecaps announced Tuesday that Lucas Cavallini, Fredy Montero, Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts and Andy Rose all will not be participating in the MLS is Back Tournament.



“Tos pushed hard to go. He will continue to train in Vancouver and if all goes well he will be ready for when the team returns,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC chief executive officer and sporting director. “Andy also made every effort to go but when the first match was moved to a later date it made sense for him to stay with his family in Vancouver.”



“Lucas and Fredy have valid, personal and unique reasons for not being available for the MLS is Back Tournament,” added Schuster. “We have connected as a group and they have our complete support. No question, it will be challenging to not have our full roster available during the tournament but the guys are prepared and ready.”

The Whitecaps were initially scheduled to play their first game of the tournament on Thursday, before their opponent, FC Dallas, withdrew. They are currently scheduled to face the San Jose Earthquakes in their opener on July 15.

The team will have the following 23-man roster for the tournament in Florida:

Goalkeepers (3): Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal, Bryan Meredith

Centre Backs (4): Derek Cornelius, Érik Godoy, Jasser Khmiri, Ranko Veselinović

Fullbacks (3): Ali Adnan, Cristián Gutiérrez, Jake Nerwinski

Central Midfielders (8): Michael Baldisimo, Janio Bikel, Simon Colyn, Inbeom Hwang, Patrick Metcalfe, Leonard Owusu, Damiano Pecile, Russell Teibert

Forwards (5): Theo Bair, Cristian Dájome, David Milinković, Ryan Raposo, Yordy Reyna

“This was an extremely difficult decision for me. I would love to be out on the field with my teammates fighting with everything I have to play for this club and community in Orlando," Cavallini said. "Unfortunately COVID-19 has had a very big impact, taking away two beloved members of my family. I feel that it is best that I remain home to support my loved ones at this challenging time.”



“Due to the current situation with Covid-19, I made the hard decision to stay with my wife and daughters in Canada, instead of traveling with the team to Florida. It was not an easy decision," Montero said in an Instagram post. "I truly love what I do for living and have been eagerly waiting to return to the pitch as much as anyone however the health of my family is my number one priority. My family and I have had a complicated few months not only with being isolated in Canada without family or friends but also with an unforeseen health emergencies. I am deeply disappointed that I won’t be able to help my teammates and I am really sorry about it, but I look forward to reuniting with them when they arrive back. God bless you all."



“I am disappointed that I will not have the opportunity to travel with the team and play in the tournament," said Mukumbilwa, a Canadian permanent resident, is not cleared to travel outside of Canada at this time. "I know that my teammates will represent the club well and I’m excited to get back playing with them as soon as they return.”



“I’m disappointed to announce that I won't be joining the team in Orlando," said Ricketts. "I worked hard and was prepared to fight with my team in this tournament; unfortunately, I was not given a choice and was pulled out due to a pre-existing condition. I will support the guys and the club every step of the way and ensure I’m ready once I get cleared. It hurts to be out but I believe in the boys!”



“I’m sorry to say that I’ve unfortunately had to pull out of the tournament," Rose said. "My wife is due to give birth on July 17 and my original plan was to be with the team in Florida for our first and possibly second game. However, the sacrifice of potentially missing my daughter’s birth and the risk of infection travelling home meant it didn’t make sense to go. I’d love to be there with my team and will be supporting the guys throughout the tournament.”