The Calgary Flames will be without the services of goaltender David Rittich the team announced on Wednesday.

Rittich is out with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. The Flames have called up goaltender Jon Gilles from Stockton of the American Hockey League.

Rittich allowed five goals on 33 shots in Calgary's 8-5 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. He has a record of 13-4-3 with a .920 save percentage and 2.39 goals-against average. He has recently taken over the starting goaltending duties over incumbent Mike Smith.