The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are all square at 4-4 and headed to overtime in Game 5 of the Battle of Alberta from Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Flames need a win to stay alive and force a Game 6 while the Oilers can punch their ticket to the Western Conference Final with a win.

Calgary thought they had taken the lead late in the third period thanks to a Blake Coleman goal, but the goal was taken away after the referees deemed it a "kicking motion."

The contest has been highlighted by a wild second period in which seven goals were scored, including four in just 71 seconds.

Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Johnny Gaudreau and Calle Jarnkrok have the goals for Calgary while Darnell Nurse, Jesse Puljujarvi, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard scored for Edmonton.