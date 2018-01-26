The Calgary Flames have opened extension talks with pending free agent Michael Backlund, though the forward isn't thrilled with the timing.

Backlund told the Calgary Sun on Thursday he's less than thrilled the two sides are negotiating in-season.

“It’s not what I wanted, but it is what it is,” Backlund told the Sun. “I wish I didn’t have to deal with it during the season, but it’s part of business and we’re professionals and have to deal with it. Both sides want the best, so we’ll see what happens.

“I was pushing for (a new contract) in the summer and talking to my agent (J.P. Barry) then, but things got a little crazy with everything that was going on before the season started. All the (Jaromir) Jagr situation and, ‘who is going to stay and who is going to go,’ and all that - I know Tre (Flames GM Brad Treliving) was busy. It was a busy time.”

Eric Francis of the Calgary Sun reports Backlund is seeking roughly $5 million per season over a fix-to-six year term. Backlund is currently wrapping up a three-year, $10.75 million contract signed in 2015.

The 28-year-old is coming off back-to-back 20-goal seasons. He has nine goals and 31 points in 49 games with the team this season.

The Vasteras, Sweden native has been with the Flames since being drafted 24th overall by the club in 2007. He has 103 goals and 259 points in 510 career games with the team.