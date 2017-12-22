The Calgary Flames have placed defenceman Travis Hamonic on injured reserve, the team announced Friday. Head coach Glen Gulutzan said earlier in the week that the injury was to Hamonic's groin.

"We could have pushed Hammer but we would have been pushing someone into a dangerous situation," Gulutzan told the Calgary Sun. “And we’re not going to do that — not with the break coming. It was real good by Hammer to get off the ice; it probably saved us a couple of weeks.”

They have recalled defenceman Rasmus Anderson fromt he AHL's Stockton Heat.

Hamonic has a goal and five assists in 32 games so far this season.

The Flames (18-14-3) will host the Montreal Canadiens (15-15-4) Friday night.