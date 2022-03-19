1h ago
Panthers D Ekblad leaves game vs Ducks with lower-body injury
Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad left Friday's 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad left Friday's 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury and did not return.
The injury occurred early in the first period when Ekblad collided with both Ducks defenceman Cam Fowler and Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov. Ekblad needed assistance to get off the ice and into the Panthers' dressing room.
Panthers interim head coach Andrew Brunette said there's no structural damage with the injury and Ekblad will be checked again tomorrow.
Ekblad, 26, is having a career season scoring 15 goals and 57 points in 60 games.
The Windsor, Ont., native has 97 goals and 291 points in 553 career games, all with the Panthers