The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals will both have star players back in the lineup for the opening game of their first-round series on Tuesday.

After being sidelined for over one month with a lower-body injury, Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad will return to the lineup, while Alex Ovechkin will play for Washington after missing the final week of the season with an upper-body injury.

Ekblad, 26, last played on March 18 against the Anaheim Ducks. The Windsor, Ont., native tallied 15 goals and 42 assists in 61 games this season.

Ovechkin sustained an upper-body injury on April 24 after tripping on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren's stick while trying to score on a breakaway.

The 36-year-old sat out the final week of the season, finishing with 50 goals and 90 points in 77 games.