Florida Panthers star forward Aleksander Barkov was not in the lineup Tuesday night because of a lower-body injury.

The 25-year-old took the ice for pre-game warmups but was a late scratch as Florida fell 3-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville told reporters after the game that Barkov is day-to-day going forward, but the team will know more Wednesday when he is re-evaluated.

Barkov played just over 24 minutes of ice time in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording two assists.

He has 13 goals and 24 assists in 31 games so far this season. This is his eighth season in Florida after being selected No. 2 overall in 2013.

The Panthers will be back in action Thursday, also against the Blackhawks.