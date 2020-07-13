Bettman on NHL's diligent efforts to ensure health and safety before teams enter bubble

The Florida Panthers announced Monday assistant coach Mike Kitchen has opted out of the NHL's Return to Play program.

The Panthers, who on Monday opened training camp ahead of their play-in series with the New York Islanders, added they fully supported Kitchen's decision.

Kitchen joined the Panthers ahead of this season as part of Joel Quenneville's staff.