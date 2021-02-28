Florida Panthers forward Brett Connolly and Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock were placed on waivers Sunday.

Connolly, 28, has played 16 games with the Panthers this year, registering one goal and two assists. Connolly, selected sixth overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, has scored 99 goals and added 92 assists in 512 career games.

Stalock, 33, has not played a game with the Wild this season. In 151 career NHL games, the Minnesota native has recorded a 61-49-18 record with a 2.61 goals against average and .909 save percentage.