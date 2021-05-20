1h ago
Driedger to start, Yandle skating with scratches per report
Veteran defenceman Keith Yandle skated with the usual scratch group at morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, per Florida Hockey Now's George Richards. Yandle's Ironman streak will not be affected if he misses a game in the playoffs.
TSN.ca Staff
Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville also confirmed Chris Driedger will start his second straight game in net for the Panthers.
Driedger allowed two goals and made 26 saves in the Panthers' 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.
The Lightning lead the series 2-0.