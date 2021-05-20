Driedger to start, Yandle skating with scratches per report

Veteran defenceman Keith Yandle skated with the usual scratch group at morning skate ahead of Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, per Florida Hockey Now's George Richards.

Keith Yandle skating with the #FlaPanthers usual scratch group with Robb Tallas today. Postseason does not count toward IronMan streak. https://t.co/g9CIiWyhza — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) May 20, 2021

Yandle's Ironman streak will not be affected if he misses a game in the playoffs.

Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville also confirmed Chris Driedger will start his second straight game in net for the Panthers.

Driedger allowed two goals and made 26 saves in the Panthers' 3-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 2.

The Lightning lead the series 2-0.