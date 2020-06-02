While the NHL has its format in place for a return to play, Florida Panthers defenceman Anton Stralman has concerns about the safety of play starting back up, telling The Athletic he's asking, “Is it worth it?”

Stralman, has dealt with bronchiectasis, a lung disease, since early in his career and says he's concerned about contracting COVID-19 could affect him.

“I think you should be concerned,” Stralman told Joe Smith of The Athletic. “There are so many ways to look at this thing. I know everybody wants hockey back, but safety has to come first. And it’s a little bit worrisome, I can’t deny that. Even though most players are young and healthy, I’m sure there are players like me that have underlying health issues. I don’t know how my body will react if I get this virus.”

The 33-year-old added that the concerns around the return to play extend past just the players and teams to the arena workers, noting their safety could also be put at risk.

Stralman had five goals and 19 points in 69 games this season with the Panthers, who are scheduled to take on the New York Islanders in a best-of-five series to determine who will make the postseason under the Return to Play format.

A veteran of 818 career NHL games, Stralman has reached the Stanley Cup Final in both 2014 and 2015, first with the New York Rangers and then the Tampa Bay Lightning, falling short both seasons.