1h ago
Panthers taking calls on pending UFA G Driedger
TSN.ca Staff
The Florida Panthers are receiving interest when it comes to pending unrestricted free agent goalie Chris Driedger, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
The 27-year-old will hit the open market on July 28 if not signed to a contract, but LeBrun speculates teams might be interested in acquiring Driedger's rights ahead of that time for the ability to negotiate exclusively. LeBrun also notes that the expansion Seattle Kraken might also be interested in acquiring Driedger.
The Panthers used three goaltenders late in the season and playoffs, with Driedger, Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight all seeing starts in the team's first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Driedger enjoyed a career season for the Panthers in 2020-21, posting a goals-against average of 2.07 and a save percentage of .927 with a 14-6-3 record.
Prior to his time with the Panthers, Driedger appeared in three games over three seasons with the Ottawa Senators.
The Winnipeg native was selected in the third round (No. 76 overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.