The Florida Panthers are receiving interest when it comes to pending unrestricted free agent goalie Chris Driedger, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 27-year-old will hit the open market on July 28 if not signed to a contract, but LeBrun speculates teams might be interested in acquiring Driedger's rights ahead of that time for the ability to negotiate exclusively. LeBrun also notes that the expansion Seattle Kraken might also be interested in acquiring Driedger.

Hearing that teams are calling the Panthers on pending UFA G Chris Driedger, perhaps jump ahead of the UFA market by trading for his rights ahead of time. But there's also the Seattle factor to consider. Do the Kraken want him as part of expansion? Intriguing situation. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 8, 2021

The Panthers used three goaltenders late in the season and playoffs, with Driedger, Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight all seeing starts in the team's first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Driedger enjoyed a career season for the Panthers in 2020-21, posting a goals-against average of 2.07 and a save percentage of .927 with a 14-6-3 record.

Prior to his time with the Panthers, Driedger appeared in three games over three seasons with the Ottawa Senators.

The Winnipeg native was selected in the third round (No. 76 overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft.