The Florida Panthers have reached a three-year, $7.98 million extension with restricted free agent Gustav Forsling, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The move comes as the Panthers are buying out fellow defenceman Keith Yandle after five years with the team.

Forlsing will carry a cap hit of $2.66 million on the new deal.

Forsling, 25, was claimed by the Panthers off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes in January. He posted five goals and 17 points in 43 games with the Panthers this season, adding one goal and two points in six playoff games.

A fifth-round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in 2014, Forsling has 13 goals and 44 points in 165 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Panthers.