The Florida Panthers have interest in Eddie Olczyk for their vacant general manager position, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger confirmed.

I believe more than one team has interest in Eddie O. Florida, for sure... https://t.co/z7OmuOpjap — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) August 29, 2020

The New York Post's Larry Brooks first reported the news with Dreger adding more than one team has interest in Olczyk.

Olczyk, who spent 17 seasons in the NHL from 1984-2000, has been a hockey analyst with NBC Sports for more than the past 10 years. Brooks reported Olczyk interviewed with the New Jersey Devils before the team hired interim GM Tom Fitzgerald on a full-time basis and has longstanding relationships with both Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville and team owner Vinnie Viola.

Brooks also reported New York Rangers assistant GM Chris Drury withdrew from the Panthers' GM search and former GM Peter Chiarelli is expected to be among the finalists with Olczyk. Brooks also mentioned Montreal Canadiens assistant GM Scott Mellanby and hockey analyst and former goalie Kevin Weekes as legitimate candidates for the job.