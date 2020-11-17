The Florida Panthers announced Tuesday that the club has named Brett Peterson as Assistant General Manager.

According to the team's news release, Peterson is believed to be the first Black assistant general manager in the National Hockey League.

"His substantive hockey experience as a player, significant developmental and evaluation skills, and business acumen as a negotiator combine to form an elite skill set that is very difficult to find in our sport," said General Manager Bill Zito in a statement. "There are many who can excel in one of those disciplines, but few who excel in all three."

Peterson, 39, most recently served as the Vice President, Hockey for Wasserman Media Group and has been a certified NHL player agent since 2009 with Wasserman/Acme World Sports.

He also played five years of professional hockey as a defenceman in the American Hockey League, ECHL and the International Hockey League from 2004 to 2009.

Prior to his professional career, Peterson played four seasons for Boston College, winning an NCAA National Championship in 2001 with the team.

"I'm very excited for this opportunity with the Panthers and with Bill's growing front office team," said Peterson. "It's a special day for myself and my family and I can't wait to get to work."