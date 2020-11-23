The Florida Panthers have named Shane Churla as the new director of amateur scouting.

Churla spent the last seven seasons with the Montreal Canadiens scouting department (2013-14 to 2019-20), including the last four years as their director of amateur scouting and three as chief of amateur scouting.

He also served as an amateur scout with the Dallas Stars for seven seasons (2005-06 to 2012-13) and five seasons with the Arizona/Phoenix Coyotes (2000-01 to 2004-05).

"Shane is an experienced and talented addition for our organization in the scouting department," said Panthers GM Bill Zito. "We couldn't be more excited about the continued growth of our hockey operations department and our investment in the future of our franchise."