According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun the Florida Panthers are working hard to trade goaltender James Reimer, since they would rather move him than buy him out this summer.

Reimer has two seasons left on his current contract at a $3.4 million cap hit. A buyout would save the Panthers $2.4 million in cap space next season and just under $200,000 in 2020-21 but cost them $659,000 in cap space the next two years.

The 31-year-old has been with the Panthers the past three seasons and struggled last year splitting time with Roberto Luongo. Reimer finished the year with a 13-12-5 record, 3.09 goals against average, and .900 save percentage.

Luongo retired earlier this week, leaving the Panthers with a cap recapture penalty of just over $1 million per season for the next three years.

The Panthers, who currently have $23.9 million in cap space, are believed to be pursuing both Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky in free agency.