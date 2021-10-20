29m ago
Panthers' Thornton gets max fine for slash on Katchouk
Florida Panthers centre Joe Thornton was fined $1,875 on Wednesday for slashing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Boris Katchouk.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Panthers 4, Lightning 1
Thornton was assessed a two-minute penalty for slashing in the first period of the Panthers 4-1 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.
The fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA for Thornton, who joined the Panthers on a one-year, $750,000 contract this off-season.
The 42-year-old is without a point in three games with the Panthers this season.