Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Monday.

Injury update: #FlaPanthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. #TBLvsFLA — x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) May 10, 2021

The left winger was a late scratch for the Panthers ahead of their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Huberdeau, 27, has 20 goals and 41 assists in 55 games this season.

The Panthers sit second in the Central division with 77 points and will take on the Lightning in the opening round of the playoffs.