Former Panthers C Wallmark signs with CSKA
Former Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks centre Lucas Wallmark has signed with CSKA Moscow of the KHL. CSKA Moscow announced the news Tuesday.
Wallmark split last season between the Blackhawks and Panthers, playing a combined 20 games in the National Hockey League, recording three assists.
The 25-year-old native of Sweden has 23 goals and 36 assists in 187 games over five seasons in the NHL.