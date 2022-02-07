The Florida Panthers announced Monday that the team has signed goaltender Mack Guzda to a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Guzda has been a standout goaltender in the Ontario Hockey League this season,” said general manager Bill Zito in a statement. “We are excited about his growth and are thrilled that he will continue his development in our organization.”

Guzda, 21, has appeared in 26 OHL games with the Owen Sound Attack and Barrie Colts this season. In 16 appearances so far with Barrie, he posted an 11-4-1 record, .925 save percentage, 2.17 goals against average and two shutouts. In 10 appearances with Owen Sound, Guzda recorded a 5-4-1 record, .915 save percentage and 3.20 goals against average.

He was named OHL Goaltender of the Month for January 2022 and December 2021, and owns a 14-4-1 overall record since Oct. 30. He has appeared in 156 regular season OHL games with Owen Sound and Barrie, with a 74-53-18 record.