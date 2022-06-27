Maurice explains decision to join Panthers, why his time was up in Winnipeg

After spending this past season with the Florida Panthers, it appears Maxim Mamin is headed back to the KHL.

According to Russian news outlet TASS, Mamin, a pending unrestricted free agent, has signed a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow, who he has spent six previous seasons in his career with.

Mamin, 27, had seven goals and 14 points in 40 games with the Panthers this season and went without a point in four playoff games. The centre also appeared in seven games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, posting two goals and five points.

A sixth-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, Mamin made his debut with the club during the 2017-18 season but returned to CSKA Moscow after seven games with the Panthers the following season.

He rejoined Florida on a one-year, $975,000 deal last summer after three years with the KHL club, which included a trip to the Gagarin Cup Final in 2021.