The Florida Panthers re-signed Sam Bennett to a four-year, $17.6 million contract on Monday ahead of the winger reaching restricted free agency.

Bennett, 25, will carry a cap hit of $4.4 million under the new deal, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"Sam's impact on our club this past season was seen immediately, injecting physicality, skill and energy into our lineup," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Monday. "We are thrilled to have him in our Panthers lineup and look forward to what he can bring to our offense in the upcoming 2021-22 season."

Acquired from the Calgary Flames at the trade deadline this season, Bennett posted six goals and 15 points in 10 games upon joining the team. He had four goals and 12 points in 35 games with Calgary prior to the trade.

In the playoffs, Bennett had one goal and five points in five games as the Panthers were eliminated in the first round by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was suspended for Game 2 of the series for boarding Blake Coleman.

Selected fourth overall by the Flames in 2014 NHL Draft, Bennett has 73 goals and 155 points in 412 career games with the Flames and Panthers.