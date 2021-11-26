The Florida Panthers have re-signed winger Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract worth $1.6 million the team announced on Friday.



Lomberg, 26, has one goal, three points, and 19 penalty minutes in 10 games this season.

We have re-signed Ryan Lomberg to a two-year contract extension!



The Richmond Hill, Ont., native joined the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent last season, posting three goals, seven points and 86 penalty minutes in 44 games.



Lomberg was originally signed by the Calgary Flames in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. He had one assist and 32 penalty minutes in 11 games with the club.