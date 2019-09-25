The Florida Panthers released forward Troy Brouwer from his professional tryout on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old spent last season with the Panthers, registering 12 goals and nine assists in 75 games.

#FlaPanthers Announce that F Troy Brouwer has been released from professional tryout. — Florida Panthers PR (@FlaPanthersPR) September 25, 2019

Brouwer is a 13-year NHL veteran and has 181 goals and 181 assists in 838 career games.

A seventh-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2004, Brouwer has spent time with the Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Panthers during his career.