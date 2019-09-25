8m ago
Panthers release Brouwer from PTO
The Florida Panthers released forward Troy Brouwer from his professional tryout on Wednesday. The 34-year-old spent last season with the Panthers, registering 12 goals and nine assists in 75 games.
TSN.ca Staff
The Florida Panthers released forward Troy Brouwer from his professional tryout on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old spent last season with the Panthers, registering 12 goals and nine assists in 75 games.
Brouwer is a 13-year NHL veteran and has 181 goals and 181 assists in 838 career games.
A seventh-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2004, Brouwer has spent time with the Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Panthers during his career.