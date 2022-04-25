Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg received an automatic one-game suspension on Monday under Rule 46.21 for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Additionally, Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette received a $10,000 under the same rule.

Lomberg dropped the gloves with Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak with less than four minutes left in Tampa Bay's dominant 8-4 win on Sunday. In addition to a five-minute major for fighting, Lomberg received a two-minute instigator minor and two 10-minute misconducts.

The 27-year-old has nine goals and 17 points in 53 games this season while accumulating 93 penalty minutes.