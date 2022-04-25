1h ago
Panthers' Lomberg suspended, coach Brunette fined under Rule 46.21
Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg received an automatic one-game suspension on Monday under Rule 46.21 for instigating in the final five minutes of regulation against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Additionally, Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette received a $10,000 under the same rule.
Lomberg dropped the gloves with Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak with less than four minutes left in Tampa Bay's dominant 8-4 win on Sunday. In addition to a five-minute major for fighting, Lomberg received a two-minute instigator minor and two 10-minute misconducts.
The 27-year-old has nine goals and 17 points in 53 games this season while accumulating 93 penalty minutes.