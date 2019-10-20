The Florida Panthers announced Sunday they have agreed to terms with veteran centre Brian Boyle to a one-year contract.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported the deal is for $940,000.

"With over 700 games played in the NHL and over 100 more in the playoffs, Brian brings a wealth of experience to our club," Panthers GM Dale Tallon said in a team release. "He adds versatility and character to our lineup."

Boyle split last season between the New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators, combining to record 18 goals and six assists in 73 games.

In 766 career games in the NHL, the 34-year-old has 124 goals and 92 assists.