Strome right not to push arbitration?

The Florida Panthers have signed defenceman MacKenzie Weegar to a three-year contract carrying an average annual value of $3.25 million.

The restricted free agent was scheduled for arbitration on Sunday, and is the final player to file for arbitration to settle.

Weegar, 26, had seven goals and 18 points in 45 games with the Panthers last season, adding one assist in four games during the Return to Play.

He is coming off of a one-year, $1.6 million contract.

A seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2013, Weegar has 13 goals and 41 points in 172 career games with the team.