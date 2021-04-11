The Florida Panthers have signed winger Nikita Gusev to a one-year, $1 million deal, the team confirmed Sunday. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported it is a one-year, $1 million deal.

The New Jersey Devils bought Gusev out last week.

Gusev, who cleared waivers on April 2, has two goals and five points in 20 games with the Devils this season, his second with the team.

The 28-year-old had 13 goals and 44 points in 66 games as an NHL rookie last season. He carries a cap hit of $4.5 million through this season.

Gusev spent four seasons with SKA St. Petersburg before moving to the NHL and had 82 points in 62 games in 2018-19, his final season in Russia.