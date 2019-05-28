The Florida Panthers have signed Latvian forward Rodrigo Abols to a two-year, entry-level contract, his agent Dan Milstein announced Tuesday.

Congratulations to Rodrigo Abols of Örebro in the Swedish Hockey League on signing 2 year Entry Level Contract with NHL Florida Panthers. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/CUuyL1qwgg — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) May 28, 2019

Abols scored one goal in two games with Latvia at the 2019 world hockey championship, his fourth career appearance at the event.

During the season, he scored 18 goals and posted 26 points in 45 games with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League.

The 23-year-old was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.