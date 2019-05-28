3h ago
Panthers sign Latvian F Abols to ELC
TSN.ca Staff
The Florida Panthers have signed Latvian forward Rodrigo Abols to a two-year, entry-level contract, his agent Dan Milstein announced Tuesday.
Abols scored one goal in two games with Latvia at the 2019 world hockey championship, his fourth career appearance at the event.
During the season, he scored 18 goals and posted 26 points in 45 games with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League.
The 23-year-old was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.