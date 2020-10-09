Up Next

Gudas signs with Panthers; Maroon, Schenn stay in Tampa Bay

The Florida Panthers are adding some muscle.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie confirms the Panthers are bringing in defenceman Radko Gudas on a three-year deal worth $2.5 million per season.

The blue liner spent last season with the Washington Capitals, registering two goals and 13 assists over 63 games.

Prior to his time in D.C., Gudas spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers have also signed forward Carter Verhaeghe to a two-year deal, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The 25-year-old appeared in 52 games last season for the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring nine goals with four assists.