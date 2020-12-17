The Florida Panthers are signing veteran forward Anthony Duclair to a one-year, $1.7 million deal according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

one year, $1.7 million, Duclair a good fit in Florida https://t.co/RA3htBnUGG — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 17, 2020

The team later announced Duclair's contract would be for one season but did not disclose terms.

The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Ottawa Senators, scoring a career-best 23 goals and adding 17 assists for a total of 40 points in 66 games last season.

Duclair has also spent time with the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets at the NHL level.

Duclair was selected in the third round (No. 80 overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Rangers.

"Anthony is a dynamic and highly skilled player who is capable of being a dependable offensive contributor for our team" said general manager Bill Zito in a news release. "He possesses tremendous speed and goal scoring ability and earned an opportunity to be named an NHL All-Star last season. We're excited to welcome Anthony and look forward to what he can add to our team."