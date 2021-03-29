Florida Panthers All-Star defenceman Aaron Ekblad will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs after suffering a left leg fracture Sunday night against the Dallas Stars, reports TSN's Frank Seravalli.

The 25-year-old requires surgery to repair the injury.

Ekblad got tangled up with Stars defenceman Esa Lindell midway through the second period and went down to the ice awkwardly. Ekblad was in noticeable pain and needed the help of a stretcher to get off the ice.

The Canadian has 11 goals and 11 assists over 35 games this season with the Panthers, his seventh with the team since Florida selected him first overall in 2014.

Ekblad has 82 goals and 152 assists over 493 career games in the NHL.