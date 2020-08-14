The Florida Panthers plan to interview former Los Angeles Kings executive Mike Futa, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported.

Futa was the Kings' assistant general manager until the team decided not to renew his contract at the end of this season.

He was a candidate for the Carolina Hurricanes general manager position in 2018 and has also served as the Kings director of player personnel, vice president of hockey operations, and director of amateur scouting.