With the March 21 NHL trade deadline just over six weeks away, general managers around the league are keeping their eyes peeled for any deal that might help their team.

And just because the Florida Panthers have an NHL-best 69 points heading into the All-Star Break doesn’t mean they’re any different.

In an interview with TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic on Wednesday, Panthers general manager Bill Zito made it clear he is keeping an open mind.

“We’re going to look at everything,’’ Zito told LeBrun. “Sometimes it’s the deal you never considered or didn’t know that was there that comes up.’’

The Panthers will certainly have lots of time to draw up scenarios. Only the Anaheim Ducks (48) have played more than Florida’s 47 games and the Atlantic Division leaders won’t play their next game until Feb. 16. By then, there will be just over a month to the trade deadline.

LeBrun writes he suspects Zito is most focused on adding some experience up front and on the blueline. The Panthers have been connected to the likes of Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun and Ben Chiarot of the Montreal Canadiens.

The 23-year-old Chychrun has two goals and eight assists in 34 games this season for the Coyotes, who are willing to take on salary to help facilitate deals, reported TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston on Tuesday’s edition of Insider Trading.

Chiarot has five goals and four assists in 41 games in his third season with the Canadiens. His three-year, $10.5 million deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

“We’ll look at anything and everything — if we think it can help us, we’ll pursue it,’’ Zito said, adding he isn’t looking to give away too many assets that would mortgage his team’s future.

But might Zito feel the need to pull something off if a division rival makes a big splash?

“I don’t look at it from the perspective of what are the other teams doing,’’ Zito told LeBrun. “I look at it from the perspective of what makes our team the best team we can be, right?

“But we want to make moves that allow our team, each piece to maximize his value and contribute to the team for the collective to be as strong and valuable as it can possibly be.”