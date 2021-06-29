The Florida Panthers have added former NHLer Tuomo Ruutu as an assistant coach.

The 38-year-old joins the coaching staff after spending the past two seasons with the New York Rangers as assistant director of player development. He was also an assistant coach with Team Finland at the 2019, 2020 and 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships, earning gold (2019) and bronze (2021).

Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft, Ruutu recorded 148 goals and 346 points in 735 NHL games split between the Blackhawks, Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils.

"We are proud to welcome Tuomo to the Panthers and receive him as an addition to Joel's coaching staff," said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. "With his career in hockey spanning multiple decades, we believe his experience both as a player and working in player development in the NHL and internationally will be an invaluable addition to our organization as we prepare for an exciting 2021-22 campaign."