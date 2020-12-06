Floyd Mayweather announced on Instagram Sunday that he will be involved in a boxing exhibition bout against YouTuber Logan Paul on Feb. 20.

The fight is scheduled to air on Fanmio through a pay-per-view arrangement.

The news comes just days after Jake Paul, Logan's brother, defeated former Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson in the ring via knockout.

Mayweather has not fought since New Year's Eve of 2018, defeating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition match in Tokyo. Nearly a year and a half before that, Mayweather took down the UFC's Conor McGregor in a pay-per-view bout in Las Vegas.

Mayweather currently owns a professional boxing record of 50-0 and is widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all-time.

Meanwhile, Paul defeated fellow YouTube star KSI in his boxing debut in August of 2018. Just over a year later, the two squared off again, this time ending in a draw.