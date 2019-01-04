The Philadelphia Flyers claimed Mike McKenna off waivers Thursday, becoming the third team to have roster the goalie in three days.

The Vancouver Canucks placed McKenna on waivers Thursday, one day after acquiring him in a deal with the Ottawa Senators.

McKenna, 35, posted a 1-4-1 record with a .897 save percentage and a 3.96 GAA with the Senators this season. He served as the Canucks backup goaltender on Wednesday and Thursday.

He could become the seventh goaltender to start a game for the Flyers this season.