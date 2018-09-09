The Philadelphia Flyers announced on Sunday that defenceman Andrew MacDonald incurred a lower-body injury during an offseason workout and will be out for approximately six weeks.

Flyers training camp is set to begin on Friday.

#Flyers D Andrew MacDonald sustained a lower body injury during an off-season workout and will be sidelined approximately six weeks.https://t.co/T1JCvdo0Cx — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 9, 2018

MacDonald, 32, appeared in 66 games last season, scoring six goals and adding 15 assists. His 19:51 of ice-time a night was fifth on the team and third-most among defencemen.

A native of Judique, NS, MacDonald is heading into his 11th NHL campaign and sixth with the Flyers.

MacDonald has 28 goals and 124 assists for his career over 538 games with the New York Islanders and Flyers.

He has two years remaining on a six-year, $30 million deal signed in 2014.