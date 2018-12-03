PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers have hired Chuck Fletcher as their general manager in hopes that he can resuscitate one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The Flyers announced the move Monday. The 51-year-old Fletcher will replace the fired Ron Hextall. He had been working as a senior adviser to the New Jersey Devils after spending the last nine seasons as GM of the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild had only two playoff series victories under Fletcher and did not renew his contract in April. They went 15-29 in the playoffs during Fletcher's tenure, enough evidence that the roster wasn't built well enough despite all the success the team enjoyed in the regular season.

That didn't dissuade Flyers President Paul Holmgren from pursuing Fletcher a week after he cut ties with Hextall following 4 1/2 seasons. The Flyers are 11-12-2 and only the Devils are worse in the Eastern Conference.

