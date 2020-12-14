Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno joined TSN Radio 690 Montreal on Sunday morning, to discuss a range of topics, including the trade of former teammate Josh Anderson to Montreal for Max Domi.

“Josh is a great player," he told TSN Radio 690. "Last year he had an injury season and couldn’t find his way back. He’s a big asset and I’m sure it wasn’t an easy decision for Jarmo (Kekäläinen, Columbus GM) to make.

"We all love Josh, he’s a great teammate. He’s going to fit in really well in Montreal.”

While Domi hasn’t arrived yet in Columbus, Foligno is looking forward to having him in the fold.

“I think we gain a really good player in Max Domi," he said. "I know things didn’t work out last year (in Montreal), but I remember how dominant he was a year earlier.

"That competitive fire that he plays with, that’s how we play. I’m pretty excited to have him on our team.”

When asked about the recent Blue Jackets facility shutdown due to COVID19, Foligno asserted it wasn’t due to player carelessness.

“You come to expect the unexpected now with this pandemic, so you just roll with it. All of the guys handled it really well. We were thankful it wasn’t during the season. No one was doing anything out of the ordinary. It just shows you how contagious this (virus) is.”

Foligno and his wife Janelle are promoting her children’s book about heart disease, based on the family experience with their oldest child. All proceeds of book sales go to benefit their Hearts Playbook Foundation.

Matthew Ross is a host on TSN Radio 690. Follow @matthewwords.