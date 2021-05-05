Canada's Team Kerri Einarson (4-5) looks for their fourth consecutive win at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship as they take on last-place Estonia (1-7), who is making their tournament debut.

After starting off slow with a 1-5 record, the Canadians are back in the mix and are right behind China for the sixth and final playoff spot. Team Einarson needs to make the playoffs at the women's curling worlds in order to qualify Canada directly for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Following their game against Estonia, Canada still has matchups against Denmark, Japan and China left on their schedule.

Estonia, who are in last place at 1-7, is skipped by 26-year-old Marie Turmann.

Due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the broadcast crew, games will not be televised until Thursday afternoon at the earliest. As a result, follow the end by end action with TSN.ca's LIVE curling blog.

Canada 2 vs. Estonia 0

Second End - Estonia has hammer

First End

Canada wasted no time in earning the all-important first deuce of game after Kerri Einarson executed the hit and stick to give her side an early 2-0 advantage.