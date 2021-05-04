Sitting at 2-5, Canada's Team Kerri Einarson still has a shot at making the playoffs at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship if they can run the table over their last six games of pool play.

Canada finally snapped their four-game losing streak Monday afternoon against South Korea's Kim Eun-jung to avoid a sixth loss which was too many to qualify for the playoffs at World Men's Curling Championship last month.

Finishing outside of the top six means Canada will have to play in a last chance qualifier in the fall in order to book a spot in women's curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Einarson and company are back on the ice inside the Calgary curling bubble this morning taking on last-place Italy (1-6) led by by 22-year-old skip Stefania Constantini. Later today they'll square off against Scotland's Team Eve Muirhead.

Here are the standings going into Tuesday's action.

Due to more COVID-19 cases within the broadcast crew, Team Canada games will not be televised until Thursday morning at the earliest.

As a result, you can follow Canada's game against Italy right here.

Canada 0 vs. Italy 1

Second End - Canada has hammer

First End

Kerri Einarson and Team Canada forced the Italians to an open hit to score just one point in the opening end. Team Canada gets hammer for the first time.