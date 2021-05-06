Canada's Team Kerri Einarson (5-5) is looking for their fifth consecutive win at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship as they take on sixth-place Denmark (5-4), skipped by Madeleine Dupont.

After starting off slow with a 1-5 record, the Canadians are back in the mix and are right behind Denmark for the sixth and final playoff spot. Team Einarson needs to make the playoffs at the women's curling worlds in order to qualify Canada directly for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Following their game against Denmark, Canada still has matchups against Japan and China left on their schedule.

Due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the broadcast crew, games will not be televised until Friday afternoon at the earliest. As a result, follow the end by end action with TSN.ca's LIVE curling blog.

Canada 10 vs. Denmark 8

10th end - Canada with the hammer

Ninth End

Denmark's rock doesn't curl up enough so it's another steal for Canada to take a 10-8 lead heading into the 10th end.

Eighth End

Kerri Einarson with the angle raise scores two for Canada to take a 9-8 lead after eight ends.

Seventh End

Denmark draws into the 8 foot for the deuce and takes an 8-7 lead over Canada.

Sixth End

Denmark blanks and the score remains 7-6 for Canada.

Fifth End

Denmark tries to pick the Canadian stone and double wicks off the top 12 and top 4 rock. Canada steals one to take a 7-6 lead.

Fourth End

Canada's front end sweeps to pick up the single to tie it 6-6.

Third End

Denmark draws for three to take a 6-5 lead over Canada.

Second End

After Denmark tries to come through the port and overcurls, it is good for five for Canada.

First End

Denmark cleans the draw in for three in the first end.